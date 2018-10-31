Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 22 points on 10 field-goal attempts

Lillard collected 22 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 104-85 win over the Rockets.

Lillard was extremely efficient, and so dominant that Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts was able to keep his minutes in check as well. Lillard may be entering Thursday's national TV game against the Pelicans with something to prove after last season's playoff sweep. Regardless, he has been on fire lately, with two 40-plus point performances in the last week alone.