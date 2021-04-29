Lillard had 23 points (6-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five assists, three boards and two steals in Wednesday's win over Memphis.
The Blazers were able to avenge a pair of close losses to the Grizzlies over the weekend with a blowout victory Wednesday. Lillard scored exactly 23 points for the third straight game, but he remains mired in a shooting slump, having now failed to hit at least 50 percent of his field goals in 11 straight games. During that stretch, Lillard is shooting just 36.3 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from deep.
