Lillard had 23 points (8-27 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in Sunday's loss to Memphis.

It was one of the rougher shooting nights of the season for Lillard, who's been mired in a slump since early in the month. He's now gone nine straight games without shooting at least 50 percent from the field, and his field goal percentage has dwindled to just 37.1 percent in 10 April appearances. While the recent trend is concerning, Lillard's track record implies that he'll likely snap out of it in the near future.