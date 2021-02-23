Lillard scored 24 points (9-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and also contributed seven assists in the Trail Blazers' 132-100 loss to the Suns on Monday.

After a four-game stretch in which Lillard made at least five threes in each game, the guard came back to Earth on Monday, making just one shot from deep. While it was a "quiet" game for Lillard's standards, he was still able to score over 20 points for the tenth straight game. The guard will look to get back on track from three in game two of a back-to-back Tuesday against Denver.