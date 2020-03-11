Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 25 points in win

Lillard posted 25 points (8-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 121-105 win over the Suns.

This was Lillard's best game since he returned from a six-game absence due to injury, and all signs point towards the All-Star point guard returning to the sizzling form he had prior to the injury sustained last month. Lillard is averaging 20.8 points with 6.0 assists in his last four games, and he will look to keep producing Thursday against the Grizzlies.