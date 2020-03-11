Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 25 points in win
Lillard posted 25 points (8-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 121-105 win over the Suns.
This was Lillard's best game since he returned from a six-game absence due to injury, and all signs point towards the All-Star point guard returning to the sizzling form he had prior to the injury sustained last month. Lillard is averaging 20.8 points with 6.0 assists in his last four games, and he will look to keep producing Thursday against the Grizzlies.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Dishes out six assists•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 22 in first game back•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Starting Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Returning as expected Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Targeting Wednesday return•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: To remain out Monday vs. Magic•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...