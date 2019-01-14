Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 26 in loss
Lillard had 26 points (8-21 FG, 2-10 3PT, 8-8 FT), seven assists and four rebounds in Sunday's loss to Denver.
Lillard was the only Blazer to top 20 points in the 116-113 loss, though he struggled from beyond the arc, hitting just two of his 10 attempts. Over his last five games, Lillard is averaging 19.2 points and 8.6 assists per contest.
