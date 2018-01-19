Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 26 in win over Pacers
Lillard totaled 26 points (8-21 FG, 8-8 FT), five rebounds and eight assists in a 100-86 win over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.
Lillard has been scorching-hot since his return from a calf issue, as he's now scored at least 21 points in all five games while averaging 26 points per game. What's equally as impressive is his distributing, as he has at least seven assists in all five of those games as well. All that comes with him really struggling from long range too, as Lillard is just 11-of-39 from three-point range in that five-game span. That means his ceiling is even higher, which is scary from a player who's already garnering all-star consideration.
