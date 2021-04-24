Lillard totaled 27 points (8-22 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five assists, three rebounds and a steal across 37 minutes Friday in a loss to the Grizzlies.

Lillard led Portland in scoring in the contest, though he struggled from the field and made only 3-of-11 shots from beyond the arc. The All-Star point guard has converted only 37.8 percent of his field-goal attempts since returning from a hamstring injury April 21, though he is averaging 24.5 points in those contests. Lillard has converted only five of his past 21 attempts from three-point range.