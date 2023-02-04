Lillard recorded 29 points (9-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds and six assists in 40 minutes during Friday's 124-116 victory over the Wizards.

Lillard came into Friday's contest on an absolute tear, averaging 38 points and 8.4 assists per game over his last ten contests. He cooled down a bit Friday, as his 29-point outing snapped a five-game streak with over 30 points scored. Lillard is on pace to set a career-high in points per game with 30.7. He is a top-10 fantasy guard and a top-20 player overall going forward.