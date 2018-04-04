Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 29 points Tuesday, tweaks ankle
Lillard, who finished Tuesday's 109-115 loss to the Mavericks with 29 points (6-20 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 15-15 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block across 35 minutes, tweaked his left ankle during the fourth quarter, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Lillard did everything he could to play through the injury late in Tuesday's contest, but was unable to lead the Trail Blazers to the victory. After the game, Lillard said, "I think I have a pretty high pain tolerance but I'm going to be smart about it. It's the end of the season, we're going into playoffs so I have to be smart that one thing doesn't turn into another." By the sounds of it, Lillard seems likely to get the night off for rest Thursday against the Rockets, though it will be a situation to monitor over the coming few days. For what it's worth, Quick also reported that Lillard had to be transported from the locker room to the team bus after Tuesday's game in a cart, so he wasn't putting any weight on the ankle at all.
