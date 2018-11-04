Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 30 in loss to Lakers
Lillard had 30 points (10-23 FG, 2-9 3PT, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals in Saturday's loss to the Lakers.
While Lillard struggled from beyond the arc, he didn't commit a single turnover and finished as a plus-16 in 36 minutes of action.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Pours in team-high 26 points in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 22 points on 10 field-goal attempts•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Pours in 42 points Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops 41 points Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Has 29 points in overtime loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Helps lead comeback victory in opener•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times