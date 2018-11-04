Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 30 in loss to Lakers

Lillard had 30 points (10-23 FG, 2-9 3PT, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals in Saturday's loss to the Lakers.

While Lillard struggled from beyond the arc, he didn't commit a single turnover and finished as a plus-16 in 36 minutes of action.

More News
Our Latest Stories