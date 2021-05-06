Lillard had 32 points (10-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT) and nine assists in Wednesday's win over the Cavs.
Portland was only up by 10 points at halftime, but the Blazers outscored Cleveland 74 to 48 in the second half to cruise to an easy victory. Lillard sat much of the final two quarters but still drilled six three-pointers for the second straight game. After slumping for most of April, Lillard appears to be back to his old self. He's hit 23 three-pointers over the last four games alone, topping 30 points three times in that stretch.
