Lillard finished with 32 points (10-24 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four boards, and four assists in 39 minutes of a 137-122 loss to Golden State on Sunday.
Lillard put up more than 30 points for the fourth time this season, but it was the first time his team lost a contest where he reached that mark. Lillard's ancillary stats were down slightly, as he matched season lows in boards and assists in the contest. He'll face the Bulls on Tuesday.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Dominant against Warriors•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Carried by free throws•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops 31 on Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Goes for 32 points in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Struggles with shot Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: MRI confirms mild sprain•