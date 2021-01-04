Lillard finished with 32 points (10-24 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four boards, and four assists in 39 minutes of a 137-122 loss to Golden State on Sunday.

Lillard put up more than 30 points for the fourth time this season, but it was the first time his team lost a contest where he reached that mark. Lillard's ancillary stats were down slightly, as he matched season lows in boards and assists in the contest. He'll face the Bulls on Tuesday.