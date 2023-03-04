Lillard registered 33 points (10-21 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Friday's 129-111 loss to Atlanta.

Lillard had a team-high 33 points and didn't get a ton of help as only two other Portland players scored more than nine points Saturday night. The veteran point guard knocked down another five three-pointers, marking the fifth time he's done so in his past seven contests. With Anfernee Simons out once again (ankle), Lillard is going to keep getting incredibly high usage for this Portland team in the coming days. He's currently averaging career highs in points (32.3) and field-goal percentage (47.2).