Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 34 points

Lillard had 34 points (10-23 FG, 5-12 3PT, 9-12 FT), six assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 119-106 loss at Oklahoma City.

The star point guard has registered back-to-back 34-point performances, and he has scored 30 or more points thrice during the current week already. Lillard should get an extra boost to his value while C.J. McCollum (ankle) remains out, and an expected increase on his usage ratio should translate into more fantasy production at least on the short-term scenario.