Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 35 points in Monday's loss

Lillard totaled 35 points (11-27 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 115-107 loss to the Kings.

Lillard salvaged an inefficient shooting night by earning his way to the line and sinking his freebies. With that being said, he finished with more turnovers (six) than assists. Lillard will look to bounce back during Wednesday's matchup with the lowly Cavaliers.