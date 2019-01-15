Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 35 points in Monday's loss
Lillard totaled 35 points (11-27 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 115-107 loss to the Kings.
Lillard salvaged an inefficient shooting night by earning his way to the line and sinking his freebies. With that being said, he finished with more turnovers (six) than assists. Lillard will look to bounce back during Wednesday's matchup with the lowly Cavaliers.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 26 in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Has four blocks Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Good to go Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Questionable with sprained elbow•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Double-doubles in complementary role•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Hands out 12 dime in victory•
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.