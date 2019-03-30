Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 36 points in Friday's win
Lillard produced 36 points (13-25 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's 118-98 win over the Hawks.
Lillard took over offensively and led his team to a lopsided win. With C.J. McCollum (knee) sidelined and Jusuf Nurkic (lower leg) out for the season, Lillard has unsurprisingly stepped up lately, and he's likely to remain extremely aggressive across the next two tilts while his backcourt mate continues to recover.
