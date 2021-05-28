Lillard tallied 37 points (15-31 FG, 5-16 3Pt, 2-2) five assists, two rebounds and two steals in 39 minutes during Thursday's 120-115 loss to the Nuggets.
The 30-year-old has been on fire over his first three games of the playoff series, averaging 37.7 points, 9.3 assists, 6.3 three-pointers and 2.7 rebounds on 45.0 percent field-goal shooting in that span. Despite Lillard's herculean effort, the Blazers find themselves in a 1-2 hole. The ninth-year guard will look to help Portland get back on track and even up the series in Game 4 on Saturday.
