Lillard recorded 39 points (11-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 11-11 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes Sunday in the Trail Blazers' 116-113 win over the Knicks.

Though Lillard missed out on two games during the week due to COVID-19-related postponements, he's provided stellar lines in both of the Trail Blazers' first two contests without backcourt mate CJ McCollum (foot), who is expected to be sidelined through at least late February. While taking on elevated usage in both games, Lillard has averaged 37.0, 7.0 assists, 4.5 three-pointers, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 35.5 minutes. That level of scoring probably isn't sustainable given that Lillard has converted at a 52.5 percent clip from the field between those contests, but he shouldn't have much trouble routinely topping 30 points while McCollum is on the shelf.