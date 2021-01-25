Lillard recorded 39 points (11-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 11-11 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and one steal in a 116-113 win Sunday versus New York.

Two games at Portland got postponed during the past week because of COVID-19 contact tracing. Thus, Lillard returned from an extended rest period more energized and logged his near season high in points en route to their first win without CJ McCollum (foot). He will spearhead most of the team's offense for at least three weeks by himself until its original backcourt is back together.