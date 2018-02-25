Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 40 points in victory
Lillard finished with 40 points (13-27 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 11-15 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 106-104 victory over the Suns.
Lillard collected a double-double Saturday, piling in a team-high 40 points in the process. The Trail Blazers almost managed to shoot themselves in the foot with a come from behind victory over the lowly Suns. Lillard has been insane over the past five games with averages of 37.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 3.8 three-pointers. Possibly the most incredible stat is that he has got to the free-throw line 58 times in that time, converting 54 of those. Portland is in a dogfight for a playoff spot in the West and Lillard is going to be putting up numbers the rest of the way.
