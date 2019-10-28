Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores efficient 28 points

Lillard posted 28 points (10-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 38 minutes Sunday in the Trail Blazers' 121-119 triumph over the Mavericks.

Lillard's scoring dropped off a bit after he cleared 30 points in the Blazers' first two games, but it's difficult to complain about a 28-point performance in which he drilled half of his shots. The point guard has thus far lived up to the first-round status he held during fantasy draft season, but expect his production to drop off a bit since he's currently sitting on a 52.5 percent mark from the field, which is nine points above his career rate.