Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores game-high 25 points Tuesday
Lillard scored 25 points (8-15 FG, 6-9 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go with six assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 127-110 loss to Cleveland.
Ending his five game absence, Lillard (hamstring) scored a game-high 25 points in his return Tuesday. In the five games prior to injury, the guard averaged 18.7 points. Against Cleveland, Lillard returned to the form that averages 25.2 points for the year through the strength of 6-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc. After Tuesday's performance, Lillard's offensive game does not appear to be rusty after an extended layoff.
