Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores game-high 26 points

Lillard finished with 26 points (11-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt), 12 assists, two steals and one rebound in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 116-99 victory over the Kings.

Lillard had another strong outing in what turned out to be a comfortable victory. He has been shooting the ball well over the past six games, however, he did fail to get the free-throw line for just the second time this season. The 12 assists were also just one short of his season-high, a good indication that he is looking to get his teammates involved. He continues to produce elite point-guard numbers on a nightly basis and should not be in any danger of a rest night the rest of the way.