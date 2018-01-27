Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores game-high 29 points Friday

Lillard scored 29 points (9-18 FG, 3-8 3PT, 8-11 FT) to go with three rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 107-93 win against Dallas.

Over his last four games, Lillard is shooting at least 50.0 percent from the floor. In addition, his shooting from beyond the arc has also improved. Aside from sinking 3-of-8 three pointers Friday, the guard is still shooting 55.5 percent from three on 9.0 shots per game in his last four games. In total, Lillard is shooting 55.8 percent on 17.0 shots for an average of 29.0 points during this span. He will look to continue his efficient scoring run against the Clippers on Tuesday.