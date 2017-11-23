Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores game-high 30 points on 27 shots

Lillard recorded 30 points (11-27 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 37 minutes during a 101-81 loss to the 76ers on Wednesday.

The 30 points marked a game high and the six three-pointers made marked a season high for Lillard, but his shooting struggles continued. He has shot below 45 percent from the field in eight consecutive contests, and coming into this game, was shooting just 40.3 percent from the floor. on the year. Lillard shot 44.4 percent from the field during the 2016-17 season, so expect him to start being more efficient sooner rather than later.