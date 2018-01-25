Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores game-high 31 points Wednesday
Lillard scored 31 points (9-17 FG, 6-11 3PT, 7-7 FT) to go with four rebounds and six assists in 32 minutes during Wedneday's 123-114 win against Minnesota.
After scoring a game-high 31 points on Wednesday, Lillard is now averaging 27.1 points over his last eight games. During this span, the guard is shooting a solid 51.4 percent from the floor on 17.7 shots per game. In his last three games, Lillard has found his shot from beyond the arc, sinking 60.7 percent of his shots while sinking an average of 5.6 three pointers. In total, he has scored at least 21 points in his last eight games. In addition, Lillard has dished out 7.7 assists during that time to complete an impressive, all-around run as of late.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Team-high scoring total in narrow loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Goes off for 31 points in Saturday win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 26 in win over Pacers•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Pours in team-high 31 in Tuesday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores team-high 21 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Returns for 23 points Friday•
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.