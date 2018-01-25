Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores game-high 31 points Wednesday

Lillard scored 31 points (9-17 FG, 6-11 3PT, 7-7 FT) to go with four rebounds and six assists in 32 minutes during Wedneday's 123-114 win against Minnesota.

After scoring a game-high 31 points on Wednesday, Lillard is now averaging 27.1 points over his last eight games. During this span, the guard is shooting a solid 51.4 percent from the floor on 17.7 shots per game. In his last three games, Lillard has found his shot from beyond the arc, sinking 60.7 percent of his shots while sinking an average of 5.6 three pointers. In total, he has scored at least 21 points in his last eight games. In addition, Lillard has dished out 7.7 assists during that time to complete an impressive, all-around run as of late.