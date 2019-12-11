Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores game-high 31 points
Lillard had 31 points (9-15 FG, 8-12 3PT, 5-5 FT), six assists and two rebounds in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 115-87 win over the Knicks.
Lillard tied his season-high mark for threes made with eight and topped the 30-point mark for the first time in more than a month. The star point guard has seen his scoring numbers decrease slightly with the arrival of Carmelo Anthony, but he is doing a great job this season with 26.9 points per game while shooting a career-high 44.8 percent from the field. His 7.3 assists per game also represent a career-best for him.
