Lillard totaled 33 points (11-19 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and two steals in a 123-114 loss to the Hawks on Monday.

Thanks to some efficient shooting, Lillard scored 30-plus points for the second time in his last three games. The guard has also recorded 20-plus points in each of his last eight contests since missing three games due to a hamstring injury. Over that stretch, Lillard has averaged 26.1 points, 7.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.