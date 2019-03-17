Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores game-high 34 points in loss
Lillard produced 34 points (13-29 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 108-103 loss to the Spurs.
Lillard scored a game-high 34 points Saturday, but it will be the injury to C.J. McCollum that garners all the headlines. McCollum appeared to injure his knee and is set to undergo an MRI. Any absence is likely going to result in an uptick in Lillard's usage and associated production. The Trail Blazers continue to battle with the Thunder and the Rockets for the third seed and if McCollum is forced to miss additional time, Lillard could be in for some big nights moving forward.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Explodes for 51 points Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Keeps rolling in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Productive in win over Hornets•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops 24 in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Game-high point total in win•
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...