Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores game-high 34 points in loss

Lillard produced 34 points (13-29 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 108-103 loss to the Spurs.

Lillard scored a game-high 34 points Saturday, but it will be the injury to C.J. McCollum that garners all the headlines. McCollum appeared to injure his knee and is set to undergo an MRI. Any absence is likely going to result in an uptick in Lillard's usage and associated production. The Trail Blazers continue to battle with the Thunder and the Rockets for the third seed and if McCollum is forced to miss additional time, Lillard could be in for some big nights moving forward.