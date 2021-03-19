Lillard compiled 36 points (12-22 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and six rebounds in Thursday's 101-93 win over the Pelicans.

The Trail Blazers took their narrow win against the Pelicans in stride and effectively applied the lessons learned in the rematch. Lillard's secondary numbers took a hit, and he ultimately created a lot of his own opportunities, which was a resounding theme for the team. Portland only collected 11 assists in the matchup and relied on their defense to make things happen in transition. As usual, the All-Star was able to rack up points thanks to a hot stroke from downtown, going 6-for-15 beyond the arc.