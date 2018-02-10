Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores season-high 50 points in three quarters

Lillard recorded 50 points (16-26 FG, 8-13 4Pt, 10-10 FT), six assists, three steals and a rebound in 29 minutes during Friday's 118-100 win over the Kings.

What's amazing about Lillard's game is that he put up this superior stat line in three quarters. HAd he stayed in the game there's no telling how much bigger his night could have been. Lillard literally scored at will in the game, drilling eight 3-pointers and converting all 10 free throw attempts in the contest.He also scored 15 points in a 17-2 run to end the first half, essentially putting the game out of reach for good. Lillard is Portland's only All-Star representative, and if Portland can make some noise in the playoffs, his excellent play could vault him into the MVP conversation.