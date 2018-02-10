Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores season-high 50 points in three quarters
Lillard recorded 50 points (16-26 FG, 8-13 4Pt, 10-10 FT), six assists, three steals and a rebound in 29 minutes during Friday's 118-100 win over the Kings.
What's amazing about Lillard's game is that he put up this superior stat line in three quarters. HAd he stayed in the game there's no telling how much bigger his night could have been. Lillard literally scored at will in the game, drilling eight 3-pointers and converting all 10 free throw attempts in the contest.He also scored 15 points in a 17-2 run to end the first half, essentially putting the game out of reach for good. Lillard is Portland's only All-Star representative, and if Portland can make some noise in the playoffs, his excellent play could vault him into the MVP conversation.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Struggles from the field in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team with 20 points Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 21 in Sunday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores season-low 13 points in blowout win over Bulls•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team with 28 points on Tuesday•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...