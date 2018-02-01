Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores season-low 13 points in blowout win over Bulls

Lillard scored a season-low 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-5 3PT), adding four rebounds and seven assists to his tally in a 124-108 win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

These 30 minutes played was actually Lillard's second-lowest total of the season, as he didn't need to do much in this blowout win. It's not like the line should be anything to worry about either, as C.J. McCollum's 50 points obviously affected Lillard's role. In fact, these 13 points marked a season-low, as it's far from a concern for fantasy owners with his recent form. Lillard had at least 25 points in all of his previous seven games, as he's a great bet to do that again in his next game against the Toronto Raptors on Friday