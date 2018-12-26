Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores team-high 20 points

Lillard totaled 20 points (9-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 117-96 loss to the Jazz.

The most curious aspect of Lillard's stat line is that he didn't make a single free-throw attempt. One of the league leaders at the foul line, it's been well over two seasons since this event occurred, and hampered his output to a small degree. While Portland has lost two of their past three games, Lillard is an every-game start in all formats.