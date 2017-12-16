Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores team-high 21 points in win
Lillard recorded 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block across 36 minutes during a 95-88 win over the Magic on Friday.
Lillard's 21 points marked a team high in the victory. He had a strong all-around game, as he had at least one rebound, assist, steal and block in a game for the first time since Nov. 24. Lillard is also on a roll from the free throw line, as he is 36-of-37 from the foul line so far in December.
