Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores team-high 21 points

Lillard scored 21 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3PT, 5-6 FT) to go with six rebounds, eight assists, one steal and six turnovers in 35 minutes during Sunday's 120-103 loss to Minnesota.

In his third game back in the lineup, Lillard scored at least 20 points for the third straight game. However, while the guard was a solid 50.0 percent from the floor, his long range game has yet to return. In his last three games, Lillard is shooting 21.7 percent from beyond the arc on 7.6 shots per game. While he is shooting 34.7 percent from three on the season, he is taking 8.0 three-pointers per game on average, the second-highest rate of his career. As a result, he is shooting far from 37.0 percent mark he set last season. Still, Lillard is maintaining a 24.8 points per game average for the season.