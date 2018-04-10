Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores team-high 25 points in loss
Lillard delivered 25 points (8-22 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 7-11 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 40 minutes in an 88-82 loss to the Nuggets on Monday.
Lillard's scoring total led the Blazers on a night when the Nuggets played some stifling defense, particularly in the second half. The All-Star point guard scuffled with his shot, especially from distance, but his second consecutive 22-attempt tally helped him to his strong final line. Lillard is averaging 28.5 points, 6.3 assists, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals across 40 minutes in the four April games he's played, and he should be similarly involved in the season finale against the Jazz on Wednesday as Portland tries to lock up the No. 3 seed.
