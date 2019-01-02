Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores team-high 25 points in win
Lillard totaled 25 points (8-21 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 113-108 victory over Sacramento.
Lillard took some time to get going Tuesday but still managed to drop a team-high 25 points in their overtime victory. Lillard continues to have a nice fantasy season and is currently a first-round player across the first 38 games. If he can somehow lift his steal numbers to over one per game, he should be a lock to finish the season inside the top 10.
