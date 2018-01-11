Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores team-high 29 points
Lillard scored 29 points (9-16 FG, 1-6 3PT, 10-12 FT) to go with five rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 121-112 loss to Houston.
Returning to the lineup after missing two games, Lillard (calf) responded by scoring a team-high 29 points Wednesday. Over his previous five games, which were interrupted by two separate inactive stints, the guard is averaging 20.4 points and 7.2 assists. There was very little rust in Lillard's game as he sank 9-of-16 shots, the only blemish being his 1-of-6 mark from beyond the arc. However, Lillard made up for it with a season-high 11 free throws to power his scoring efforts. Lillard will look to build upon his triumphant return when Portland takes on New Orleans on Friday.
