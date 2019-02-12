Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores team-high 31 points in loss
Lillard finished with 31 points (9-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 10-11 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block in 37 minutes during Monday's 120-111 loss to the Thunder.
The Trail Blazers struggled on the second night of a back-to-back, with Lillard the only starter to score more than 13 points. They were able to keep it close enough for Lillard to receive significant playing time, something his owners have to be happy with. That makes consecutive games of at least 30 points for Lillard who continues to have himself a quietly strong season. An interesting sidenote to his offensive production has been his increased steal rate, especially over the past seven games where he has a combined 19 steals. This is well above his career numbers and something that owners will be hoping can stick moving forward.
