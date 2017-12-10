Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores team-high 35 points Saturday

Lillard scored 35 points (11-23 FG, 9-16 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go with four rebounds, six assists and one steal across 38 minutes in Saturday's 124-117 loss to Houston

Lillard, who is averaging a career-high 8.1 three-point attempts, made a season-high nine three-pointers on a season-high 16 attempts on Saturday. The guard's 56.2 percent performance from beyond the arc was miles ahead of his 35.0 percent rate for the season. As a result, Lillard's 35 points capped off a five game stretch in which he is averaging 28.8 points. Of those five games, Lillard scored 30-plus points three times.