Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores team-high in win
Lillard produced 25 points (8-20 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 117-107 win against the Rockets.
The 29-year-old missed both his first five shots and multiple deep threes (four 30-plus feet) but went on a 12-point third-quarter run by himself for another excellent performance. Since Jan. 5, the four-time All-Star has averaged a near double-double of 24.8 points and nine assists through his last four away games. Portland continues their Texas road trip Friday against the Mavericks, a team Lillard scored 28 points past on Oct. 27.
