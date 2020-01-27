Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scoring binge rolls on
Lillard accounted for 50 points (14-23 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 14-16 FT), 13 assists, six rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes in Sunday's 139-129 win over the Pacers.
For the past two weeks, Lillard has been the top fantasy option in eight- and nine-category leagues alike, averaging 40.1 points, 8.6 assists, 5.9 triples, 4.7 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 3.0 turnovers in 39.3 minutes over his last seven outings. While it's likely Lillard's scoring will drop off once his 51.2 percent and 47.1 percent marks from the field and three-point land veer closer to his season- and career-long rates, he'll continue to offer an exceptionally high floor as the engine of a Blazers offense lacking in reliable supplementary options beyond Hassan Whiteside, C.J. McCollum and Carmelo Anthony. Even before his recent heater, Lillard was returning first-round fantasy value, so there's little reason for his managers to fear a substantial downturn in his productivity.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Logo Lillard falls short•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Goes for franchise, MLK Day-record 61•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Another big scoring haul•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Posts double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Will play Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Questionable with illness•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...