Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scoring binge rolls on

Lillard accounted for 50 points (14-23 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 14-16 FT), 13 assists, six rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes in Sunday's 139-129 win over the Pacers.

For the past two weeks, Lillard has been the top fantasy option in eight- and nine-category leagues alike, averaging 40.1 points, 8.6 assists, 5.9 triples, 4.7 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 3.0 turnovers in 39.3 minutes over his last seven outings. While it's likely Lillard's scoring will drop off once his 51.2 percent and 47.1 percent marks from the field and three-point land veer closer to his season- and career-long rates, he'll continue to offer an exceptionally high floor as the engine of a Blazers offense lacking in reliable supplementary options beyond Hassan Whiteside, C.J. McCollum and Carmelo Anthony. Even before his recent heater, Lillard was returning first-round fantasy value, so there's little reason for his managers to fear a substantial downturn in his productivity.