Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scoring-heavy line in win

Lillard generated 23 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), two assists and one steal across 31 minutes in Sunday's 122-109 win over the Clippers.

Lillard was relatively efficient with his shot, and yet another stellar showing from the free-throw line helped vault him over the 20-point mark for the 16th straight game. It was the All-Star guard's third straight 9-for-9 effort from the charity stripe, and his fourth perfect tally in the last five game overall. The non-scoring stats were atypically low for Lillard on Sunday, but in a game that wasn't even as close as the final score indicated, it's worth noting he also logged his fewest minutes since a similarly dominant 118-100 win over the Kings back on Feb. 9.