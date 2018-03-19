Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scoring-heavy line in win
Lillard generated 23 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), two assists and one steal across 31 minutes in Sunday's 122-109 win over the Clippers.
Lillard was relatively efficient with his shot, and yet another stellar showing from the free-throw line helped vault him over the 20-point mark for the 16th straight game. It was the All-Star guard's third straight 9-for-9 effort from the charity stripe, and his fourth perfect tally in the last five game overall. The non-scoring stats were atypically low for Lillard on Sunday, but in a game that wasn't even as close as the final score indicated, it's worth noting he also logged his fewest minutes since a similarly dominant 118-100 win over the Kings back on Feb. 9.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team in scoring with 24 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Pours in 24 in signature win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Dominates with 32 points and 10 assists in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Continues hot streak•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Erupts for 37 in Tuesday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Single handedly earns victory•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...