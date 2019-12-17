Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Seals win with three-point play
Lillard contributed 27 points (9-21 FG, 3-8 3PT, 6-7 FT), five assists and a rebound across 37 minutes in Monday's 111-110 win over the Suns.
It was a close call between a block and a charge, but the game-tying layup went Lillard's way. Aron Baynes was called for the foul, and Lillard sank the winning free-throw to take the lead in the closing seconds. Lillard will occasionally pop for a huge fantasy number when his assist numbers flare up, but otherwise possesses a very reliable floor for fantasy owners on a regular basis.
