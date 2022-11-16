Lillard ended Tuesday's 117-110 victory over the Spurs with 22 points (8-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, 11 assists and one block in 40 minutes.

Lillard didn't have a sparkling shooting night, but he did rack up 11 assists on the way to his second straight double-double. He's poured in 20-plus points in three consecutive matchups and is averaging 27.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists through nine contests so far this season.