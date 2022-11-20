Lillard will be sidelined for "a brief period" after he underwent an MRI on Sunday that revealed a right calf strain in a different area from his previous injury, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Lillard was previously sidelined for four consecutive games from Oct. 26 through Nov. 5 with the right calf injury, which he apparently aggravated in a different region during Saturday's 118-113 loss to the Jazz. Though Haynes' report doesn't offer a clear timeline for Lillard's return, fantasy managers shouldn't bank on the veteran point guard being available for any of the Trail Blazers' four games during the upcoming weeks. For however long Lillard is out, expect Anfernee Simons to take on more usage while shifting over from an off-ball spot to point guard. Rookie Shaedon Sharpe is the most likely candidate to move into the starting five in Lillard's absence.