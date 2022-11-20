Lillard will be sidelined for a brief period after an MRI revealed a right calf strain in a different area from his previous injury, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Lillard had an early exit during Saturday's game against Utah after aggravating his right calf. The star point guard has dealt with calf problems throughout the season, as he missed four games after tweaking it on Oct. 26 against Miami. His timetable to return is currently unknown, but expect Anfernee Simons to take on more usage and rookie Shaedon Sharpe to see increased minutes during the duration of Lillard's absence.