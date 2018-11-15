Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Set to play Wednesday

Lillard (knee) said he will play in Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Lillard has been labeled as probable heading into the night before confirming his availability in a pregame interview. While the Blazers could err on the side of caution and hold Lillard out if he's not quite moving around at 100 percent during warmups, all signs are pointing to him starting and playing his normal minutes Wednesday.