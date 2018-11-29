Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Sets franchise record with 10 treys

Lillard poured in 41 points (13-22 FG, 10-15 3Pt, 5-7 FT) and added eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 115-111 win over the Magic.

Lillard reached the 40-point mark for the fourth time this season thanks largely to his barrage from the outside, with his 10 three-pointers besting the previous franchise record of nine shared by himself and Nicolas Batum. The point guard has paired his three treys per game with both efficiency (89 percent) and high volume (7.4 attempts per game) from the charity stripe, which often allows him to make up for his occasionally light lines in the non-offensive categories. Even those underwhelming defensive numbers are coming with less frequency these days, as Lillard's 5.3 boards per game represent a career-high average.